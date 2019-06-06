(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on June 6)

Korea's current account balance went into the red after enjoying surpluses for 83 consecutive months. The last time the country saw a deficit in the current account balance was April 2012, at the peak of the financial crisis in Europe. According to the Bank of Korea, our current account balance — which takes into account the balances in trade, services and incomes — was a negative $660 million in April. A trade surplus that month could not make up for outflows from listed companies' dividend payouts to foreign investors. The government was not bluffing when it warned of the possibility of a deficit in the current account.