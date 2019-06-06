Today in Korean History
June 7
1920 -- A Korean militia force led by General Hong Beom-do defeats a Japanese regiment in a battle in China's Jilin Province.
1953 -- President Syngman Rhee declares a quasi state of emergency.
1975 -- Boxer Yoo Je-du wins the World Boxing Association junior middleweight championship.
1982 -- Five commercial banks join hands in a joint issuance of credit cards.
2003 -- President Roh Moo-hyun holds a summit in Tokyo with Japanese Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi.
2005 -- The number of tourists to Mount Kumgang surpasses 1 million. The scenic resort on North Korea's east coast opened to South Koreans in 1998.
2008 -- South Korean President Lee Myung-bak and U.S. President George W. Bush agree to cooperate to ensure that U.S. beef from cattle older than 30 months is not exported to South Korea.
