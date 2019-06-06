Thursday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:00 June 06, 2019
SEOUL, June 6 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 28/19 Sunny 70
Incheon 26/17 Sunny 70
Suwon 28/17 Sunny 70
Cheongju 29/20 Sunny 70
Daejeon 30/19 Sunny 70
Chuncheon 29/18 Sunny 60
Gangneung 27/20 Sunny 60
Jeonju 30/19 Sunny 70
Gwangju 29/19 Sunny 80
Jeju 27/20 Sunny 100
Daegu 32/20 Sunny 70
Busan 26/20 Sunny 70
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
At Wembley Stadium, BTS shake up home country of Beatles, Queen
-
2
BTS member Jin joins UNICEF Korea's club of top donators
-
3
(10th LD) 7 South Koreans killed, 19 missing in Hungary boat sinking
-
4
BTS ready to make history with landmark Wembley concerts
-
5
NCT 127's new album debuts at 11th on Billboard album chart
Most Saved
-
1
At Wembley Stadium, BTS shake up home country of Beatles, Queen
-
2
BTS member Jin joins UNICEF Korea's club of top donators
-
3
(Yonhap Feature) Wellness tourism offers holistic getaway from city life
-
4
(4th LD) 5 bodies confirmed as S. Korean victims of Hungary boat sinking
-
5
Huawei opens its first 5G lab in Seoul in low-key ceremony
-
1
Court issues arrest warrant for Samsung Electronics exec in biotech accounting scandal
-
2
N. Korea may suspend propaganda show after Kim voices dissatisfaction: tour agencies
-
3
N. Korea urges U.S. to change calculus, warns patience has limit
-
4
(4th LD) 5 bodies confirmed as S. Korean victims of Hungary boat sinking
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea holds meeting with U.S., Japan on N. Korean issues