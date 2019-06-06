Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

June 06, 2019

SEOUL, June 6 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 28/19 Sunny 70

Incheon 26/17 Sunny 70

Suwon 28/17 Sunny 70

Cheongju 29/20 Sunny 70

Daejeon 30/19 Sunny 70

Chuncheon 29/18 Sunny 60

Gangneung 27/20 Sunny 60

Jeonju 30/19 Sunny 70

Gwangju 29/19 Sunny 80

Jeju 27/20 Sunny 100

Daegu 32/20 Sunny 70

Busan 26/20 Sunny 70

(END)

