Samsung sells 8,000 units of QLED 8K TVs since launch
SEOUL, June 6 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. sold around 8,000 units of the high-end QLED 8K TV in South Korea over the seven-month period since its release, industry data showed Thursday.
The figure roughly translates into the model taking up 1 percent of the South Korean TV market over the period, industry watchers said. Samsung released the QLED 8K TV in November last year.
Demand for high-resolution TVs has been rising in South Korea following the growing popularity of large-sized displays, they added.
Samsung Electronics said around 70 percent of consumers who bought the QLED 8K TVs opted for 75-inch and 82-inch models.
"More people are enjoying high-resolution contents provided by video streaming service providers through large-sized TVs," an official from Samsung said. "The demand will continue to increase down the road."
Other global tech giants are also set to join the competition, with Japan's Sony Corp. and Samsung's domestic rival LG Electronics Inc. planning to release 8K TVs in the near future as well, industry watchers said.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
At Wembley Stadium, BTS shake up home country of Beatles, Queen
-
2
BTS member Jin joins UNICEF Korea's club of top donators
-
3
(10th LD) 7 South Koreans killed, 19 missing in Hungary boat sinking
-
4
BTS ready to make history with landmark Wembley concerts
-
5
NCT 127's new album debuts at 11th on Billboard album chart
-
1
At Wembley Stadium, BTS shake up home country of Beatles, Queen
-
2
BTS member Jin joins UNICEF Korea's club of top donators
-
3
(Yonhap Feature) Wellness tourism offers holistic getaway from city life
-
4
(4th LD) 5 bodies confirmed as S. Korean victims of Hungary boat sinking
-
5
Huawei opens its first 5G lab in Seoul in low-key ceremony
-
1
Court issues arrest warrant for Samsung Electronics exec in biotech accounting scandal
-
2
N. Korea may suspend propaganda show after Kim voices dissatisfaction: tour agencies
-
3
N. Korea urges U.S. to change calculus, warns patience has limit
-
4
(4th LD) 5 bodies confirmed as S. Korean victims of Hungary boat sinking
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea holds meeting with U.S., Japan on N. Korean issues