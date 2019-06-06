Cheong Wa Dae denies report on Xi's possible visit to Seoul this month
SEOUL, June 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's presidential office Cheong Wa Dae on Thursday denied a news report that Chinese President Xi Jinping has decided to visit Seoul before the Group of 20 summit slated to take place in Osaka, Japan, late this month.
"I understand that nothing has been decided as to whether President Xi will visit (Seoul) or not," a presidential official told Yonhap News Agency over the phone on condition of anonymity.
JoongAng Ilbo, a South Korean newspaper, reported, citing a Beijing source, that China is preparing for Xi's trip to Seoul before the Osaka summit slated for June 28-29 based on the belief that he cannot further delay the visit to South Korea, crucial for Beijing's regional diplomacy.
A foreign ministry official in Seoul also denied the news report.
"There aren't such movements (related to Xi's possible trip to Seoul) at all," the official said on condition of anonymity.
Observers said that Seoul and Beijing could weigh various summitry options, including one-on-one talks between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Xi on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka.
Xi last visited Seoul in July 2014.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
