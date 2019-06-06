'Parasite' tops 5 mln in attendance
SEOUL, June 6 (Yonhap) -- The Cannes-winning Korean film "Parasite" surpassed 5 million admissions on Thursday, the eighth day of its run in local theaters, data showed.
The latest from Bong Joon-ho hit the milestone at about 1 p.m., according to the data from the Korean Film Council.
The family satire starring Song Kang-ho revolves around a poor family that becomes involved in a string of mishaps after the son gets a job as a tutor for a wealthy family residing in an opulent, gaudy mansion.
The top prize winner at this year's Cannes Film Festival has been dominating the box office since it opened on May 30. It passed the 1 million mark on the second day of its release, 2 million on the third day, 3 million on the fourth day and 4 million on the sixth day.
It already broke even when it hit a cumulative 3.7 million admissions.
