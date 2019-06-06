Another S. Korean found dead in Budapest river after boat sinking
BUDAPEST, June 6 (Yonhap) -- The body of a South Korean man has been discovered in a river in the Hungarian capital, a week after the sinking of a sightseeing boat there, authorities said Thursday.
Local police found the body about 4 kilometers south of the accident site at around 11:29 p.m. Wednesday.
The victim has been identified as a South Korean man in his 60s, according to a team of South Korean officials dispatched to Hungary soon after the news of the accident.
The vessel was carrying 33 South Korean tourists when it capsized following a collision with a larger cruise ship on May 29.
Among them, 16 have been confirmed to be dead and 10 others remain missing. Seven were rescued.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
At Wembley Stadium, BTS shake up home country of Beatles, Queen
-
2
BTS member Jin joins UNICEF Korea's club of top donators
-
3
(4th LD) 5 bodies confirmed as S. Korean victims of Hungary boat sinking
-
4
(10th LD) 7 South Koreans killed, 19 missing in Hungary boat sinking
-
5
BTS ready to make history with landmark Wembley concerts
-
1
At Wembley Stadium, BTS shake up home country of Beatles, Queen
-
2
BTS member Jin joins UNICEF Korea's club of top donators
-
3
(Yonhap Feature) Wellness tourism offers holistic getaway from city life
-
4
(4th LD) 5 bodies confirmed as S. Korean victims of Hungary boat sinking
-
5
Bolton says Trump dictates policy on N. Korea
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea holds meeting with U.S., Japan on N. Korean issues
-
2
(4th LD) 5 bodies confirmed as S. Korean victims of Hungary boat sinking
-
3
N. Korea may suspend propaganda show after Kim voices dissatisfaction: tour agencies
-
4
N.K. uranium plant indicates ongoing operations: U.S. monitor
-
5
(LEAD) Trump disputes report of N.K. officials' execution