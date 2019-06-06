Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Another S. Korean found dead in Budapest river after boat sinking

All Headlines 21:07 June 06, 2019

BUDAPEST, June 6 (Yonhap) -- The body of a South Korean man has been discovered in a river in the Hungarian capital, a week after the sinking of a sightseeing boat there, authorities said Thursday.

Local police found the body about 4 kilometers south of the accident site at around 11:29 p.m. Wednesday.

The victim has been identified as a South Korean man in his 60s, according to a team of South Korean officials dispatched to Hungary soon after the news of the accident.

The vessel was carrying 33 South Korean tourists when it capsized following a collision with a larger cruise ship on May 29.

Among them, 16 have been confirmed to be dead and 10 others remain missing. Seven were rescued.

