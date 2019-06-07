Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, June 7 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 7.
Korean-language dailies
-- Moon: 'Advocates of vested interests are not true conservatives or liberals' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Full-scale strikes refused by workers of Renault Samsung (Kookmin Daily)
-- Moon stresses 'Patriotism makes no difference between conservatives and liberals' (Donga llbo)
-- Moon set to meet with leaders of U.S., China, Japan in June (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Gov't ministries negligent in handling confidential documents (Segye Times)
-- Moon honors controversial Kim Won-bong, key statesman of N. Korea (Chosun Ilbo)
-- China's Xi, Russia's Putin join hands against U.S. Trump (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Moon's Memorial Day speech on national unity (Hankyoreh)
-- Only two lawmakers in their 20s, 30s (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Some workers of Renault Samsung come to work despite union-ordered strike (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- With people off at 5:30 p.m., corporate R&D loses steam (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Moon takes shot at partisans of all kinds (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Seoul denies reports of impending visit by Xi Jinping (Korea Herald)
-- Trump again stands up for North's Kim (Korea Times)
(END)
