Friday's weather forecast

June 07, 2019

SEOUL, June 7 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 25/18 Rain 20

Incheon 24/18 Rain 20

Suwon 25/18 Rain 20

Cheongju 23/19 Rain 60

Daejeon 24/18 Rain 30

Chuncheon 24/18 Rain 30

Gangneung 19/16 Rain 80

Jeonju 23/20 Rain 30

Gwangju 24/20 Rain 30

Jeju 24/22 Cloudy 30

Daegu 22/18 Rain 70

Busan 23/20 Rain 60

