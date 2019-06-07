Yonhap news advisory for Friday, June 7
All Headlines 09:19 June 07, 2019
The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.
General
-- Follow-up on search efforts in Hungary boat sinking
-- Speculation about possible trip to S. Korea by Chinese President Xi
-- S. Korean national football team's friendly match with Australia
Economy & Finance
-- Shipbuilders may miss their annual order target
-- Activist fund ramps up attack against Hanjin
(END)
