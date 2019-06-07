The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All Headlines 11:02 June 07, 2019
SEOUL, June 7 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 1.75 1.75
1-M 1.75 1.75
2-M 1.76 1.76
3-M 1.76 1.76
6-M 1.76 1.77
12-M 1.76 1.77
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
At Wembley Stadium, BTS shake up home country of Beatles, Queen
-
2
BTS member Jin joins UNICEF Korea's club of top donators
-
3
BTS and its producer to join voting for Grammy Awards
-
4
(4th LD) 5 bodies confirmed as S. Korean victims of Hungary boat sinking
-
5
BTS ready to make history with landmark Wembley concerts
Most Saved
-
1
At Wembley Stadium, BTS shake up home country of Beatles, Queen
-
2
BTS member Jin joins UNICEF Korea's club of top donators
-
3
(4th LD) 5 bodies confirmed as S. Korean victims of Hungary boat sinking
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea's exports down 9.4 pct in May on chips, China
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korean, Hungarian teams to begin full operations to search for missing victims of boat sinking
-
1
N.K. uranium plant indicates ongoing operations: U.S. monitor
-
2
(LEAD) Trump disputes report of N.K. officials' execution
-
3
(LEAD) FM stresses 'thorough' efforts to identify those responsible for Hungary boat sinking
-
4
(LEAD) Moon urges national unity based on patriotism in Memorial Day speech
-
5
Cheong Wa Dae denies report on Xi's possible visit to Seoul this month