Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Foreigners turn to net sellers of South Korean stocks in May

All Headlines 06:00 June 10, 2019

SEOUL, June 10 (Yonhap) -- Offshore investors turned to net sellers of South Korean stocks last month amid the Korean currency's weakness against the U.S. dollar, data showed Monday.

Foreign investors sold a net 2.9 trillion won (US$2.46 billion) worth of local stocks in May, a drastic shift from a net buying of 2.5 trillion won a month earlier, according to the data by the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).

Investors from the European Union, the Middle East and the United States were among net sellers of local stocks last month, the data showed.

Foreigners turn to net sellers of South Korean stocks in May - 1

At the end of May, foreign investors held a total of 532.4 trillion won worth of local stocks, accounting for 32.3 percent of the nation's total market capitalization.

Meanwhile, foreigners bought a net 9.7 trillion won worth of local bonds last month.

Their holdings of local debt stood at 119.2 trillion won at the end of last month, accounting for 6.7 percent of the total market, according to the data.

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#foreign investors #stocks
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!