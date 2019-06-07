Key developments on North Korea this week
SEOUL, June 7 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
------
May 31 -- Nuke envoys of S. Korea, U.S., Japan discuss N. Korea in Singapore
June 1 -- Pentagon chief says N.K. remains 'extraordinary' threat
-- N.K. media report on Kim's first public appearance in more than 3 weeks
2 -- Defense ministers of South Korea, U.S., Japan hold trilateral talks in Singapore
3 -- N.K. media report on public appearance of top aide to N.K. leader despite rumors of purge
-- Pentagon chief calls on N.K. to engage 'productively' in dialogue for denuclearization
4 -- N. Korea urges U.S. to change calculus, warns patience has limit
5 -- Trump disputes report of N.K. officials' execution
(END)
-
1
At Wembley Stadium, BTS shake up home country of Beatles, Queen
-
2
BTS and its producer to join voting for Grammy Awards
-
3
(4th LD) 5 bodies confirmed as S. Korean victims of Hungary boat sinking
-
4
BTS ready to make history with landmark Wembley concerts
-
5
NCT 127's new album debuts at 11th on Billboard album chart
-
1
At Wembley Stadium, BTS shake up home country of Beatles, Queen
-
2
(4th LD) 5 bodies confirmed as S. Korean victims of Hungary boat sinking
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea's exports down 9.4 pct in May on chips, China
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korean, Hungarian teams to begin full operations to search for missing victims of boat sinking
-
5
(LEAD) Shangri-La Dialogue opens in Singapore amid pressing security challenges
-
1
N.K. uranium plant indicates ongoing operations: U.S. monitor
-
2
(LEAD) Trump disputes report of N.K. officials' execution
-
3
(LEAD) FM stresses 'thorough' efforts to identify those responsible for Hungary boat sinking
-
4
2 more S. Korean victims found, death toll 18 in Hungary boat sinking
-
5
(Policy Interview) S. Korea increasingly 'going clean' in energy policy