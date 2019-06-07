Donga Socio Holdings 97,400 UP 400

SK hynix 65,400 UP 300

Youngpoong 719,000 DN 2,000

HyundaiEng&Const 52,000 UP 100

SamsungF&MIns 271,500 DN 1,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 27,500 UP 700

Kogas 41,400 UP 650

Hanwha 25,800 DN 250

DB HiTek 15,150 UP 550

CJ 101,000 DN 500

JWPHARMA 31,850 UP 350

LGInt 16,300 UP 250

DongkukStlMill 6,380 UP 20

SBC 16,800 DN 250

Hyundai M&F INS 29,850 DN 400

TONGYANG 1,735 UP 45

Daesang 25,050 DN 200

SKNetworks 4,970 UP 125

ORION Holdings 16,050 DN 50

KISWire 23,800 UP 1,100

LotteFood 548,000 UP 4,000

NEXENTIRE 9,850 UP 10

CHONGKUNDANG 93,000 UP 1,500

KCC 261,000 DN 2,000

AmoreG 64,000 UP 700

HyundaiMtr 140,000 DN 1,000

Shinsegae 293,500 DN 2,000

Nongshim 242,500 DN 1,500

SGBC 41,850 DN 200

Hyosung 75,100 DN 1,600

LOTTE 42,700 UP 50

AK Holdings 47,250 DN 200

Binggrae 71,600 DN 800

GCH Corp 21,450 UP 350

LotteChilsung 166,500 UP 4,000

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 12,400 DN 100

POSCO 234,000 DN 4,500

SPC SAMLIP 98,400 DN 400

SAMSUNG SDS 207,000 UP 500

KOREA AEROSPACE 34,450 UP 650

