KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, June 7 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Donga Socio Holdings 97,400 UP 400
SK hynix 65,400 UP 300
Youngpoong 719,000 DN 2,000
HyundaiEng&Const 52,000 UP 100
SamsungF&MIns 271,500 DN 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 27,500 UP 700
Kogas 41,400 UP 650
Hanwha 25,800 DN 250
DB HiTek 15,150 UP 550
CJ 101,000 DN 500
JWPHARMA 31,850 UP 350
LGInt 16,300 UP 250
DongkukStlMill 6,380 UP 20
SBC 16,800 DN 250
Hyundai M&F INS 29,850 DN 400
TONGYANG 1,735 UP 45
Daesang 25,050 DN 200
SKNetworks 4,970 UP 125
ORION Holdings 16,050 DN 50
KISWire 23,800 UP 1,100
LotteFood 548,000 UP 4,000
NEXENTIRE 9,850 UP 10
CHONGKUNDANG 93,000 UP 1,500
KCC 261,000 DN 2,000
AmoreG 64,000 UP 700
HyundaiMtr 140,000 DN 1,000
Shinsegae 293,500 DN 2,000
Nongshim 242,500 DN 1,500
SGBC 41,850 DN 200
Hyosung 75,100 DN 1,600
LOTTE 42,700 UP 50
AK Holdings 47,250 DN 200
Binggrae 71,600 DN 800
GCH Corp 21,450 UP 350
LotteChilsung 166,500 UP 4,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 12,400 DN 100
POSCO 234,000 DN 4,500
SPC SAMLIP 98,400 DN 400
SAMSUNG SDS 207,000 UP 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 34,450 UP 650
