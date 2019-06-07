KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
KUMHOTIRE 3,840 UP 75
IS DONGSEO 37,300 UP 850
S-Oil 81,700 0
LG Innotek 94,200 DN 600
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 256,000 DN 10,500
HYUNDAI WIA 42,650 UP 1,800
KumhoPetrochem 93,900 DN 2,500
SKC 31,300 UP 500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,600 UP 80
Mobis 220,000 DN 500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 31,400 0
HDC HOLDINGS 15,500 DN 100
S-1 96,600 DN 200
Hanchem 80,400 DN 1,100
DB INSURANCE 60,500 DN 800
HANILHOLDINGS 52,400 UP 200
SLCORP 22,200 DN 100
Yuhan 247,500 UP 500
SamsungElec 44,200 UP 300
NHIS 13,900 0
SK Discovery 24,550 UP 150
LS 47,300 DN 300
GC Corp 120,000 UP 500
GS E&C 40,550 DN 750
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 230,000 UP 5,000
KPIC 135,000 DN 4,000
GS Retail 35,000 DN 600
Ottogi 694,000 DN 10,000
IlyangPharm 25,550 UP 350
DaeduckElec 12,350 UP 100
MERITZ SECU 5,040 UP 145
HtlShilla 93,500 0
Hanmi Science 67,500 DN 100
SamsungElecMech 95,500 DN 900
Hanssem 83,300 UP 300
HHI 116,500 DN 1,500
Hanwha Chem 21,350 DN 400
OCI 93,000 DN 900
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 49,000 DN 150
KorZinc 449,000 UP 2,000
At Wembley Stadium, BTS shake up home country of Beatles, Queen
-
2
BTS and its producer to join voting for Grammy Awards
-
3
(4th LD) 5 bodies confirmed as S. Korean victims of Hungary boat sinking
-
4
BTS ready to make history with landmark Wembley concerts
-
5
NCT 127's new album debuts at 11th on Billboard album chart
