KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
SamsungHvyInd 7,780 DN 40
SYC 53,000 UP 300
HyundaiMipoDock 49,750 UP 150
BukwangPharm 19,500 UP 600
ILJIN MATERIALS 36,950 UP 450
TaekwangInd 1,299,000 UP 7,000
SsangyongCement 6,080 0
KAL 32,500 UP 400
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,500 UP 40
LG Corp. 74,300 UP 1,400
SsangyongMtr 4,145 0
BoryungPharm 11,900 UP 50
L&L 15,300 0
NamyangDairy 563,000 DN 2,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 47,550 DN 850
HYUNDAI STEEL 40,100 DN 550
HankookShellOil 325,500 UP 3,000
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 71,800 UP 100
ShinhanGroup 44,900 0
HITEJINRO 21,400 0
CJ LOGISTICS 156,000 UP 2,500
DOOSAN 92,700 UP 100
DaelimInd 117,500 UP 1,500
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP16450 DN150
KiaMtr 41,150 DN 500
DWS 39,450 UP 2,000
UNID 49,850 UP 250
KEPCO 25,700 0
SamsungSecu 35,000 DN 250
SKTelecom 255,000 DN 2,500
S&T MOTIV 43,050 UP 1,150
HyundaiElev 83,700 UP 2,500
Hanon Systems 11,550 DN 50
SK 238,000 UP 1,000
DAEKYO 6,050 UP 30
GKL 20,550 UP 500
Handsome 40,250 0
WJ COWAY 79,900 UP 300
LOTTE SHOPPING 159,000 DN 2,000
IBK 13,850 0
