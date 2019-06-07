KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KorElecTerm 63,500 DN 800
NamhaeChem 10,150 UP 260
DONGSUH 18,750 UP 150
BGF 7,240 UP 120
SamsungEng 15,850 DN 150
SAMSUNG C&T 92,800 DN 200
PanOcean 4,320 DN 70
SAMSUNG CARD 37,300 DN 150
CheilWorldwide 27,450 UP 450
KT 28,200 DN 150
LG Uplus 14,150 DN 250
SAMSUNG LIFE 81,400 DN 400
KT&G 101,000 UP 500
Muhak 10,900 0
DHICO 6,310 UP 10
SBS 22,500 UP 1,400
LG Display 16,650 DN 200
Kangwonland 30,850 DN 450
NAVER 111,000 UP 500
Kakao 120,000 DN 500
NCsoft 459,500 0
FARMSCO 6,770 0
DSME 29,400 UP 250
DSINFRA 6,500 UP 20
DWEC 4,915 UP 5
Donga ST 99,500 UP 600
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 17,100 UP 150
CJ CheilJedang 280,000 DN 2,000
DongwonF&B 281,000 UP 4,000
KEPCO KPS 31,400 DN 50
LGH&H 1,295,000 UP 11,000
LGCHEM 330,500 DN 1,000
KEPCO E&C 21,150 UP 200
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 91,200 DN 500
HALLA HOLDINGS 40,200 UP 200
HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,300 UP 300
LGELECTRONICS 78,300 UP 700
Celltrion 196,500 UP 500
Huchems 21,150 DN 50
DAEWOONG PHARM 157,000 UP 4,500
At Wembley Stadium, BTS shake up home country of Beatles, Queen
BTS and its producer to join voting for Grammy Awards
(4th LD) 5 bodies confirmed as S. Korean victims of Hungary boat sinking
BTS ready to make history with landmark Wembley concerts
NCT 127's new album debuts at 11th on Billboard album chart
