KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HYUNDAIDEPTST 84,400 UP 300
KIH 74,500 UP 300
LOTTE Himart 43,500 UP 650
GS 50,600 DN 200
CJ CGV 36,150 UP 650
HYUNDAILIVART 18,300 UP 100
LIG Nex1 33,300 UP 400
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 161,000 DN 1,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 37,500 UP 500
HANWHA LIFE 3,215 UP 30
AMOREPACIFIC 180,000 UP 500
LF 21,900 UP 200
FOOSUNG 7,420 UP 10
JW HOLDINGS 6,190 UP 70
SK Innovation 160,500 DN 1,000
POONGSAN 25,750 UP 50
KBFinancialGroup 44,300 DN 150
Hansae 22,900 DN 100
LG HAUSYS 56,300 DN 200
Youngone Corp 38,900 DN 1,400
KOLON IND 41,850 UP 250
HanmiPharm 407,500 DN 3,000
BNK Financial Group 7,070 DN 40
emart 146,000 UP 500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY357 50 UP50
KOLMAR KOREA 63,500 UP 1,000
CUCKOO 139,000 UP 500
COSMAX 113,000 UP 2,500
MANDO 29,350 UP 300
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 305,500 DN 6,500
INNOCEAN 68,700 DN 400
Doosan Bobcat 33,250 UP 300
Netmarble 119,000 DN 5,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S309500 UP500
ORION 83,300 UP 1,400
BGF Retail 187,500 DN 2,500
SKCHEM 58,300 UP 900
HDC-OP 43,100 DN 450
HYOSUNG HEAVY 34,100 UP 100
WooriFinancialGroup 13,750 DN 100
(END)
