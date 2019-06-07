HYUNDAIDEPTST 84,400 UP 300

KIH 74,500 UP 300

LOTTE Himart 43,500 UP 650

GS 50,600 DN 200

CJ CGV 36,150 UP 650

HYUNDAILIVART 18,300 UP 100

LIG Nex1 33,300 UP 400

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 161,000 DN 1,000

HANAFINANCIALGR 37,500 UP 500

HANWHA LIFE 3,215 UP 30

AMOREPACIFIC 180,000 UP 500

LF 21,900 UP 200

FOOSUNG 7,420 UP 10

JW HOLDINGS 6,190 UP 70

SK Innovation 160,500 DN 1,000

POONGSAN 25,750 UP 50

KBFinancialGroup 44,300 DN 150

Hansae 22,900 DN 100

LG HAUSYS 56,300 DN 200

Youngone Corp 38,900 DN 1,400

KOLON IND 41,850 UP 250

HanmiPharm 407,500 DN 3,000

BNK Financial Group 7,070 DN 40

emart 146,000 UP 500

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY357 50 UP50

KOLMAR KOREA 63,500 UP 1,000

CUCKOO 139,000 UP 500

COSMAX 113,000 UP 2,500

MANDO 29,350 UP 300

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 305,500 DN 6,500

INNOCEAN 68,700 DN 400

Doosan Bobcat 33,250 UP 300

Netmarble 119,000 DN 5,000

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S309500 UP500

ORION 83,300 UP 1,400

BGF Retail 187,500 DN 2,500

SKCHEM 58,300 UP 900

HDC-OP 43,100 DN 450

HYOSUNG HEAVY 34,100 UP 100

WooriFinancialGroup 13,750 DN 100

(END)