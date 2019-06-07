S. Korean Bond Yields on June 7, 2019
All Headlines 16:25 June 07, 2019
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.595 1.595 --
3-year TB 1.537 1.542 -0.5
10-year TB 1.656 1.654 +2.0
2-year MSB 1.568 1.581 -1.3
3-year CB (AA-) 2.047 2.050 -0.3
91-day CD 1.820 1.820 --
(END)
