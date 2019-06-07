Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
-----------------
(LEAD) Xi to skip S. Korea around G-20 summit in Osaka
SEOUL -- Chinese President Xi Jinping won't visit South Korea on the occasion of the upcoming G-20 summit in Japan, a government official here said Friday.
"President Xi is not coming to South Korea" just before or after his trip to Osaka for the June 28-29 G-20 session, according to the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
-----------------
(LEAD) Defense minister meets U.S. special operations command chief
SEOUL -- Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo met with the visiting commander of U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) on Friday and discussed ways to boost a combined readiness posture and the bilateral alliance, the Seoul ministry said.
During his meeting with Gen. Richard Clarke in Seoul, Jeong said that the close cooperation between the special operations commands of the two countries has contributed to their staunch readiness posture, and he asked for continued support from the U.S. for ongoing diplomacy to achieve the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and permanent peace.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea to create 2 startup centers in Finland, Sweden in 2020
SEOUL -- South Korea will establish two startup centers in Northern Europe next year to help Korean venture firms strengthen their partnerships with local companies, the Ministry of SMEs and Startups said Friday.
The ministry will sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with its counterparts for the establishment of the Korea Startup Centers -- one in Finland and the other in Sweden -- during President Moon Jae-in's June 9-16 visit to the two countries and Norway, according to SMEs and Startups Minister Park Young-sun.
-----------------
Public executions in N. Korea on decline: think tank report
SEOUL -- Public executions in North Korea appear to have become less common, but it is unclear if the drop is due to an increase in the number of executions carried out in secret, a state-run South Korean think tank said in a report Friday.
According to the White Paper on Human Rights in North Korea 2019 released by the state-run Korea Institute for National Unification, the reclusive regime continues to carry out public executions for "crimes disrupting the socialist order" such as watching or distributing South Korean videos.
-----------------
S. Korea discovers more Korean War remains, artifacts inside DMZ
SEOUL -- The defense ministry said Friday it has discovered 100 pieces of bones and thousands of items believed to be from soldiers killed in the 1950-53 Korean War inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on the border with North Korea.
The bone pieces, as well as a total of 6,641 articles, including a war recognition certificate, were unearthed between May 28 and June 6 during an excavation and demining project on Arrowhead Ridge, a former battle site inside the DMZ that separates the two Koreas, according to the ministry.
-----------------
Activist fund KCGI ups ante against Hanjin
SEOUL -- After a brief hiatus, local activist hedge fund Korea Corporate Governance Improvement (KCGI) is again ramping up its pressure on Hanjin KAL Corp., the holding company of logistics-centered Hanjin Group which has been increasingly under pressure to improve its corporate governance and even change its management, industry sources said Friday.
Through its investment subsidiary Grace Holdings Ltd., KCGI -- the second-largest shareholder in Hanjin KAL, owning 16 percent of the corporation -- has demanded the Seoul Central District Court designate an auditor to review Hanjin KAL's appointment process for a new chairman.
-----------------
(2nd LD) (Policy Interview) S. Korea increasingly 'going clean' in energy policy
SEOUL –– To fuel its fast economic development and energy demand, South Korea relied heavily on conventional resources, such as fossil fuels, but the country is now embarking on a mission to go easier on such carbon-intensive resources and strive to use more sustainable, environmentally-friendly means to meet its energy needs, the country's leading energy official says.
Critics often claim that the shift to renewable energy sources, such as sunlight and wind, is not cost-effective, and that such policies will eventually cause taxpayers to foot greater costs.
