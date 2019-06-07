Harris repeats concerns over 5G network security amid anti-Huawei campaign
By Song Sang-ho and Oh Seok-min
SEOUL, June 7 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Harry Harris on Friday renewed concerns over the security of the fifth-generation (5G) wireless network amid Washington's apparent campaign against Chinese telecom titan Huawei.
The United States has recently been prodding its allies and other partner countries to stop using Huawei products on security grounds, amid growing trade tensions between the United States and China.
"We are naturally concerned about the security implications of how the 5G network will be instantiated across Korea," Harris said during a keynote speech at a security forum hosted by the Korea Association of Military Studies and Joint Forces Staff College.
"But as allies and friends, I am confident that we will work thorough all of these issues together. We have work to do and we will work on these and other issues together," he added.
During a conference on information technology on Wednesday, Harris stressed the need for the use of a trustworthy supplier, apparently in connection with the U.S. drive against the Chinese company.
His remarks on Wednesday came a day after an official at China's foreign ministry was reported to have called on South Korea to make the "right judgment" amid Washington's apparent call for Seoul not to use Huawei communications equipment.
During Friday's forum, Harris also pointed to "burdensome regulations, non-tariff barriers and Korea-specific standards" that impede the ability of American companies operating in South Korea to compete on a level playing field.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
At Wembley Stadium, BTS shake up home country of Beatles, Queen
-
2
BTS and its producer to join voting for Grammy Awards
-
3
(4th LD) 5 bodies confirmed as S. Korean victims of Hungary boat sinking
-
4
BTS ready to make history with landmark Wembley concerts
-
5
NCT 127's new album debuts at 11th on Billboard album chart
-
1
At Wembley Stadium, BTS shake up home country of Beatles, Queen
-
2
(4th LD) 5 bodies confirmed as S. Korean victims of Hungary boat sinking
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea's exports down 9.4 pct in May on chips, China
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korean, Hungarian teams to begin full operations to search for missing victims of boat sinking
-
5
Kakao, Netmarble, 3 others submit final bid for Nexon: sources
-
1
N.K. uranium plant indicates ongoing operations: U.S. monitor
-
2
(LEAD) Trump disputes report of N.K. officials' execution
-
3
2 more S. Korean victims found, death toll 18 in Hungary boat sinking
-
4
(LEAD) FM stresses 'thorough' efforts to identify those responsible for Hungary boat sinking
-
5
(Policy Interview) S. Korea increasingly 'going clean' in energy policy