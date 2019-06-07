Koryo Tours launches stamp design competition for Pyongyang's marathon event
SEOUL, June 7 (Yonhap) -- A Beijing-based tour agency specializing in tours to North Korea has launched a stamp design competition for Pyongyang's annual international marathon event, its website showed Friday.
"We are inviting talented artists from all over the world to design a commemorative postage stamp for the Mangyongdae Prize International Marathon," Koryo Tours said.
"The stamp should represent the spirit of this very special event: the themes of engagement & friendship are what the race, the stamp competition, and Koryo's work in general are all about," it added.
The winner of the competition will take home US$1,000 and have his or her design printed as a stamp for the marathon to be held in April next year.
The tour agency recently started its promotion for the Mangyongdae marathon to be held on April 12 next year.
North Korea has held the annual race since 1981 in celebration of the April 15 birthday of its late founder Kim Il-sung. Since 2014, the event has been open to foreign runners as an apparent way to earn U.S. dollars from travelers.
