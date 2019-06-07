In lethargic effort, S. Korea fortunate to grab W over Australia in football friendly

Bento's back-three formation, with three defensive backs aided by wing backs on either side, seemed like an ill-fitting jacket for South Koreans, who looked out of sorts in the early going. Up front, captain Son Heung-min, starting five days after playing for the losing Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Champions League final, was invisible in the first half. He tried to force his way into the scoring sheet in the 60th minute but found himself surrounded by three defenders and never even got a shot off.