(Women's World Cup) French onslaught too much to handle for S. Korea

South Koreans were overwhelmed by the speed, power and precision of their opponents, who got the first goal from Eugenie Le Sommer in the ninth minute for the earliest goal ever scored in an opening match of the tournament. That Le Sommer's goal came off a South Korean turnover was a microcosm of how the match played out. South Korea were lucky to have escaped unscathed from a couple of earlier chances by France after near-costly miscues.