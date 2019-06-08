Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, June 8 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 8.
Korean-language dailies
-- Pentagon report states Taiwan is 'country' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- High-income blue-collars on rise (Kookmin Daily)
-- Cheong Wa Dae says using Huawei to little affect S. Korea-U.S. relations (Donga llbo)
-- U.S. puts Taiwan in list of 'countries,' inflames China (Segye Times)
-- U.S. defies China's taboo by calling Taiwan 'a country' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- U.S. calls Taiwan 'a country' for first time in 40 years (JoongAng Sunday)
-- Data show well-off households have more kids than those who earn less (Hankyoreh)
-- U.S. recognizes Taiwan as country, sparks yet another security clash with China (Hankook Ilbo)
-- U.S. hits China's nerves by calling Taiwan 'a country' (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Rich individuals scurrying to invest more in private venture capitals (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Moon-Kim summit in the works (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Nordic nations can mediate N. Korean talks (Korea Times)
(END)
