(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on June 8)

The United States and China are becoming increasingly blunt in asking Korea to take sides in the high-stakes battle over Huawei Technologies. U.S. Ambassador to Korea Harry Harris attending an IT conference in Seoul issued a warning about the "long-term risk" for Korean companies if they choose an "unreliable supplier," with obvious reference to Huawei. It is the first time a U.S. government official has publicly called for Korean companies to join its sanctions on the world's largest network gear and second largest smartphone maker. The comment came after the Chinese foreign ministry issued a statement demanding Korea make a "prudent judgment" on actions related to Huawei. Regardless of the outright audacity of the U.S. envoy pressuring the Korean government and the country's private enterprises, Korea must face the moment of truth whether it likes it or not.