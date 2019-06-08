Saturday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:01 June 08, 2019
SEOUL, June 8 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 28/17 Sunny 20
Incheon 25/17 Sunny 20
Suwon 27/16 Sunny 20
Cheongju 28/17 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 28/16 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 28/14 Sunny 20
Gangneung 23/16 Sunny 20
Jeonju 28/16 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 26/17 Cloudy 30
Jeju 24/18 Cloudy 20
Daegu 28/16 Sunny 20
Busan 25/18 Sunny 20
(END)
