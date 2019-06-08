Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:01 June 08, 2019

SEOUL, June 8 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 28/17 Sunny 20

Incheon 25/17 Sunny 20

Suwon 27/16 Sunny 20

Cheongju 28/17 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 28/16 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 28/14 Sunny 20

Gangneung 23/16 Sunny 20

Jeonju 28/16 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 26/17 Cloudy 30

Jeju 24/18 Cloudy 20

Daegu 28/16 Sunny 20

Busan 25/18 Sunny 20

(END)

