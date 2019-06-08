FM thanks central European states for aiding in Hungary boat sinking aftermath
SEOUL, June 8 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha has expressed thanks to the governments of central European states for their assistance in the search for the South Koreans missing in a deadly boat sinking in Hungary, her ministry said Saturday.
"Hugely grateful for the fullest cooperation we're getting from the Hungarian authorities in terms of the search and also in terms of the investigation, and also to the neighboring countries for the support of equipment, of personnel that this has required," Kang said at a GLOBSEC conference in the Slovak capital of Bratislava.
Kang was on a two-day trip there to attend multilateral security talks with the Visegrad Group, a regional alliance led by Hungary, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Poland.
The search is continuing to find the missing after a sightseeing boat carrying 33 Korean tourists and two Hungarians capsized and sank in the Danube River in Budapest on May 29 after it collided with a cruise ship. The South Korean death toll stands at 18, with eight others remaining missing.
She also made similar remarks in a row of one-on-one meetings with her counterparts of the four nations that took place in Bratislava on Friday (Slovakia time), the ministry said in a release.
In the talks, she discussed ways to improve bilateral ties with the four countries through more economic and cultural exchanges. She also briefed them on the situation on the Korean Peninsula and North Korea issues, the ministry said.
Slovak Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajcak, who currently chairs the Visegrad, offered consolation to the families of the victims and Koreans, vowing continued efforts to help with the search and other matters required to deal with the aftermath.
Hungarian and Korean authorities have been carrying out search operations to find the missing since early this week and have retrieved 11 bodies from the waters. Hungarian authorities are likely to start raising the ship from the riverbed using a crane Sunday.
