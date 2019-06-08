First lady thanks Italian nun for decades of work for helping lepers in S. Korea
SEOUL, June 8 (Yonhap) -- First lady Kim Jung-sook on Saturday thanked an Italian nun for her decades of work supporting leprosy patients in South Korea, calling her the "mother" of Korean leprosy patients.
The Italian nun, Lidia Tallone, marked 50 years of service to Korean leprosy patients in Gochang, 296 kilometers south of Seoul, earlier in the day.
In a letter posted on the presidential office's website, Kim expressed her "respect and gratitude" to the Italian nun who "uses her shoulder to lift someone else's burden and wipes tears from their eyes."
Tallone came to a village in Gochang in 1968, when it was a colony for lepers.
Since then, she has treated people with leprosy, also called Hansen's disease, and has been of great help to the mobility impaired.
(END)
