(U20 World Cup) S. Korea beat Senegal on penalties to reach semifinals
BIELSKO-BIALA, Poland, June 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea advanced to the semifinals of the FIFA U-20 World Cup on Saturday after knocking off Senegal on penalties.
After the teams ended 120 minutes of regulation and extra time knotted at 3-3, South Korea prevailed 3-2 in the penalty shootout in the quarterfinals at Bielsko-Biala Stadium in Bielsko-Biala, Poland.
The first two South Korean kickers missed before the fifth taker, Oh Se-hun, converted the decisive chance. Cavin Diagne, Senegal's last kicker, missed the target high, as South Korea reached the semifinals of the top youth tournament for the first time in 36 years.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
At Wembley Stadium, BTS shake up home country of Beatles, Queen
-
2
BTS and its producer to join voting for Grammy Awards
-
3
(4th LD) 5 bodies confirmed as S. Korean victims of Hungary boat sinking
-
4
BTS ready to make history with landmark Wembley concerts
-
5
NCT 127's new album debuts at 11th on Billboard album chart
-
1
At Wembley Stadium, BTS shake up home country of Beatles, Queen
-
2
(4th LD) 5 bodies confirmed as S. Korean victims of Hungary boat sinking
-
3
Kakao, Netmarble, 3 others submit final bid for Nexon: sources
-
4
Ownership change will not affect Asiana's quality: airline alliance chief
-
5
(3rd LD) Top aide to N.K. leader appears in public despite rumors of purge
-
1
(U20 World Cup) S. Korea running on fumes ahead of quarterfinals vs. Senegal
-
2
N. Korea's missile launches didn't warrant suspension of talks: FM
-
3
(2nd LD) Harris repeats concerns over 5G network security amid anti-Huawei campaign
-
4
Senior N.K. official in Beijing on way to int'l forum in Africa
-
5
(LEAD) Xi to skip S. Korea around G-20 summit in Osaka