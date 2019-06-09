(U20 World Cup) Upstart S. Korea's improbable journey continues to semifinals

The coach had worked some magic at the tournament, and the decision to bring forward Cho Young-wook off the bench also paid dividends Saturday. Cho had started the four previous matches but entered the quarterfinals match early in the second half. With fresher legs, Cho delivered the go-ahead goal in the first extra period to stake South Korea to a 3-2 lead. It would have stood as the winner had Senegal not evened the score just seconds before the end of the second extra time.