Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:00 June 09, 2019

SEOUL, Jun. 09 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 27/18 Sunny 70

Incheon 24/17 Sunny 70

Suwon 27/17 Sunny 70

Cheongju 27/18 Sunny 60

Daejeon 27/18 Sunny 70

Chuncheon 27/17 Sunny 80

Gangneung 21/16 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 27/17 Sunny 60

Gwangju 27/17 Sunny 20

Jeju 24/19 Sunny 20

Daegu 26/16 Sunny 20

Busan 24/17 Sunny 20

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!