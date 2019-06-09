Sunday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:00 June 09, 2019
SEOUL, Jun. 09 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 27/18 Sunny 70
Incheon 24/17 Sunny 70
Suwon 27/17 Sunny 70
Cheongju 27/18 Sunny 60
Daejeon 27/18 Sunny 70
Chuncheon 27/17 Sunny 80
Gangneung 21/16 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 27/17 Sunny 60
Gwangju 27/17 Sunny 20
Jeju 24/19 Sunny 20
Daegu 26/16 Sunny 20
Busan 24/17 Sunny 20
