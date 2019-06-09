N. Korea denounces S. Korea's scaled-down military exercise
SEOUL, June 9 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean propaganda outlet on Sunday slammed South Korea's recent civilian-military exercise, calling it tantamount to a hostile act against the North.
Following up on its military agreement with Pyongyang last year, Seoul abolished its annual springtime joint military exercises with the U.S. armed forces, the Ulchi Freedom Guardian, to launch the Ulchi Taegeuk exercise this year.
Around 480,000 South Korean civilians, government officials and armed service members joined the inaugural exercise from May 27-30.
"It would be a mistake (for South Korea) to try to cover up its military's precipitancy, which is the very sin threatening the foundation of North-South relations, with deceptive, empty rhetoric or to try to make a virtue of its secondary, showy showmanship, such as (an offer for) talks and humanitarianism," Uriminzokkiri, the propaganda website, said.
"Despite the desperate excuse, the latest military exercise cannot hide its provocative and confrontational nature," the North Korean media said, rejecting Seoul's previous stance that the drill is only for defense purposes.
"It is a provocative military exercise explicitly targeting us as the main enemy," it claimed.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS and its producer to join voting for Grammy Awards
-
2
(4th LD) 5 bodies confirmed as S. Korean victims of Hungary boat sinking
-
3
NCT 127's new album debuts at 11th on Billboard album chart
-
4
Moon observes S. Korea's first hydrogen-fueled city bus
-
5
N Korean leader views art performance with Kim Yong-chol
-
1
(4th LD) 5 bodies confirmed as S. Korean victims of Hungary boat sinking
-
2
Kakao, Netmarble, 3 others submit final bid for Nexon: sources
-
3
Ownership change will not affect Asiana's quality: airline alliance chief
-
4
(3rd LD) Top aide to N.K. leader appears in public despite rumors of purge
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korean, U.S. defense chiefs hold talks over N.K. nuclear, alliance issues
-
1
N. Korea's missile launches didn't warrant suspension of talks: FM
-
2
(U20 World Cup) S. Korea beat Senegal on penalties to reach semifinals
-
3
(LEAD) (U20 World Cup) S. Korea beat Senegal on penalties to reach semifinals
-
4
Senior N.K. official in Beijing on way to int'l forum in Africa
-
5
(2nd LD) Harris repeats concerns over 5G network security amid anti-Huawei campaign