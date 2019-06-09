Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(LEAD) Consortium with SK E&C wins US$1.2 bln order to build tunnel in London

All Headlines 15:49 June 09, 2019

(ATTN: CHANGES headline; CORRECTS figure in last para)

SEOUL, June 9 (Yonhap) -- SK Engineering & Construction Co., a major builder in South Korea, said Sunday a consortium that it's part of has been named the preferred bidder for a 1 billion-pound (US$1.2 billion) project to build a tunnel across the main river in London.

The multinational consortium RiverLinx, comprised of SK E&C and other companies from Australia, Spain, Britain and the Netherlands, won the project issued by the state-run Transport for London to build the Silvertown Tunnel that will cross the Thames River in east London.

The 1.4-kilometer tunnel will link the Silvertown and Greenwich regions. It is set to be open in 2025.

SK E&C said this is the first time that a local builder won a public–private partnership (PPP) project in Western Europe.

The Korean builder has a 10 percent stake in the project.

This computer-generated image provided by SK Engineering & Construction Co. shows the overview of the Silvertown Tunnel project in London. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#SK Engineering #Silvertown
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!