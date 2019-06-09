(LEAD) Consortium with SK E&C wins US$1.2 bln order to build tunnel in London
(ATTN: CHANGES headline; CORRECTS figure in last para)
SEOUL, June 9 (Yonhap) -- SK Engineering & Construction Co., a major builder in South Korea, said Sunday a consortium that it's part of has been named the preferred bidder for a 1 billion-pound (US$1.2 billion) project to build a tunnel across the main river in London.
The multinational consortium RiverLinx, comprised of SK E&C and other companies from Australia, Spain, Britain and the Netherlands, won the project issued by the state-run Transport for London to build the Silvertown Tunnel that will cross the Thames River in east London.
The 1.4-kilometer tunnel will link the Silvertown and Greenwich regions. It is set to be open in 2025.
SK E&C said this is the first time that a local builder won a public–private partnership (PPP) project in Western Europe.
The Korean builder has a 10 percent stake in the project.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
