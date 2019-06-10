(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on June 10)

The arms sales to Taiwan and the Trump administration's confronting of the one-China policy come amid a worsening situation between the two countries over a range of trade issues. The conflict between the world's two biggest superpowers is making surrounding countries and allies nervous, with Korea particularly vulnerable to the growing tension between Washington and Beijing. It is feared that U.S.-China relations will suffer even further because Washington has called Taiwan a country for the first time in decades in one of its official reports. The U.S. normalized relations with China in 1979.