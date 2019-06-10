(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on June 10)

Still, the government remains in denial. "The current account balance that saw a deficit in April will return to black figures once wiring of foreign shares in dividend payouts wind down," he said. Youth employment and growth in shipments of new industries were also growing, he added. Even as data churns out one bad thing after another, the government refuses to see any fault in its policies. Yoon highlighted the national debt ratio of 35.9 percent against the gross domestic product (GDP) that fell after the Bank of Korea changed the reference data, giving the government more "political ammunition" to cope with economic challenges. He could be suggesting the government stretch budgetary spending based on the lowered debt ratio against the GDP.