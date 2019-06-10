Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yonhap news advisory for Monday, June 10

All Headlines 10:18 June 10, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- South Korea-Finland summit

-- Follow-up on search efforts in Hungary boat sinking

-- Preview of South Korea's U20 World Cup semifinal match against Ecuador

Economy & Finance

-- KDI's economic assessment report

-- S. Korea, Britain agree on post-Brexit FTA
(END)

