Yonhap news advisory for Monday, June 10
All Headlines 10:18 June 10, 2019
The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.
General
-- South Korea-Finland summit
-- Follow-up on search efforts in Hungary boat sinking
-- Preview of South Korea's U20 World Cup semifinal match against Ecuador
Economy & Finance
-- KDI's economic assessment report
-- S. Korea, Britain agree on post-Brexit FTA
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
