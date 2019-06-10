Today in Korean history
June 11
1979 -- South Korea establishes diplomatic relations with Kuwait.
1983 -- The Bank of Korea newly issues 5,000 won and 10,000 won notes.
2004 -- Park Ji-won, a lifetime aide to former President Kim Dae-jung, is sentenced to 12 years in prison on charges of taking 15 billion won (US$14 million) in illegal slush funds from Hyundai Group right before the historic inter-Korean summit in 2000.
2013 -- High-level inter-Korean talks are called off, one day before the scheduled meeting, due to a disagreement over the level of their respective chief delegates. The meeting would have been the first of its kind in six years, and the first since the launch of the Park Geun-hye administration.
(END)
-
1
BTS and its producer to join voting for Grammy Awards
-
2
(4th LD) 5 bodies confirmed as S. Korean victims of Hungary boat sinking
-
3
NCT 127's new album debuts at 11th on Billboard album chart
-
4
Moon observes S. Korea's first hydrogen-fueled city bus
-
5
Actor Kim Soo-hyun set to return to show biz next month
-
1
(4th LD) 5 bodies confirmed as S. Korean victims of Hungary boat sinking
-
2
(LEAD) Moon, Pentagon chief discuss alliance, N. Korea sanctions
-
3
Screening procedures 'not problematic' for online-only banks: chief regulator
-
4
Minister says Seoul doing utmost for resumption of U.S.-N. Korea talks
-
5
(LEAD) Unionized workers kick off nationwide strike on top of tower cranes
-
1
(LEAD) Moon embarks on Northern Europe tour with focus on peace, innovative growth
-
2
Seoul working hard to get Washington-Pyongyang summit back on track: minister
-
3
N. Korea denounces S. Korea's scaled-down military exercise
-
4
S. Korea, Finland to hold summit on peace, startups
-
5
(LEAD) (U20 World Cup) S. Korea beat Senegal on penalties to reach semifinals