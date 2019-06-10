Monday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:00 June 10, 2019
SEOUL, June 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 24/16 Rain 20
Incheon 23/16 Rain 30
Suwon 24/16 Rain 20
Cheongju 25/16 Rain 60
Daejeon 24/16 Rain 60
Chuncheon 24/15 Rain 20
Gangneung 19/15 Rain 80
Jeonju 22/17 Rain 60
Gwangju 23/16 Sunny 60
Jeju 23/18 Sunny 20
Daegu 23/15 Rain 30
Busan 23/16 Cloudy 20
(END)
