Monday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:00 June 10, 2019

SEOUL, June 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 24/16 Rain 20

Incheon 23/16 Rain 30

Suwon 24/16 Rain 20

Cheongju 25/16 Rain 60

Daejeon 24/16 Rain 60

Chuncheon 24/15 Rain 20

Gangneung 19/15 Rain 80

Jeonju 22/17 Rain 60

Gwangju 23/16 Sunny 60

Jeju 23/18 Sunny 20

Daegu 23/15 Rain 30

Busan 23/16 Cloudy 20

(END)

