'Parasite' retains top spot at weekend box office
SEOUL, June 10 (Yonhap) -- The Cannes-winning "Parasite" continued its box office rally over the weekend, surpassing 7 million in total admissions in its second week, data showed Monday.
The family satire, directed by Bong Joon-ho, sold 1.67 million tickets from Friday to Sunday for a total of 7.02 million, according to the data from the Korean Film Council (KOFIC).
The Palme d'Or winner at this year's Cannes Film Festival has stayed at the top of the chart for two weekends in a row.
Insiders expect that "Parasite" may become Bong's second film that smashes the landmark 10-million mark in terms of audiences in the coming weekends, following his 2006 monster film "The Host."
Walt Disney's live-action film "Aladdin" finished runner-up with 1.09 million moviegoers over the three-day period for a total of 3.9 million.
Marvel's superhero movie "X-Man: Dark Phoenix" started its first weekend in third place with 367,000 viewers.
"My Neighbor Totoro," a digitally remastered version of the 1988 Japanese animated fantasy, came in fourth with 63,000 tickets, followed by the Elton John biopic "Rocketman" and Chinese animated film "Happy Little Submarine: 20000 Leagues under the Sea."
