N.K. propaganda website says S. Korea, U.S. in discord over N.K. policy
SEOUL, June 10 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean propaganda outlet said Monday that the relations between South Korea and the United States are not in good shape, criticizing Washington for a "unilateral" and "gangster-like" attitude in its North Korea policy.
Meari, a propaganda website, said the U.S. is responsible for the discord as it has been "pressuring South Korean authorities to adjust the pace" of the inter-Korean reconciliation process with the progress in denuclearization.
"The U.S. and South Korean authorities are trumpeting 'a stronger than ever U.S.-Korea alliance,' but if we look inside, their relationship doesn't seem all that comfortable," it said.
Meari said Washington is "bluntly ignoring" South Korea's opinion and is pushing Seoul as if dragging a "calf with a nose ring," stressing that the U.S. has no right to interfere with internal issues of other nations.
"After all, the fundamental cause of the conflict and friction between the U.S. and South Korea, which came to the surface recently, lies in the unilateral and gangster-like behavior of the U.S.," it said.
Last month, a U.S. congressional report also said "critical differences" exist between the allies over how to deal with North Korea. It said collaboration between the two countries has become "more inconsistent and unpredictable" under the current Moon Jae-in and Donald Trump administrations.
