Hyundai Motor invests in Israeli tech startup MDGo
SEOUL, June 10 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's largest carmaker by sales, said Monday it will invest in Israeli technology startup MDGo to develop vehicles that automatically call an ambulance in the case of car accidents.
Hyundai Motor's investment centers on embedding the Israel firm's advanced technologies in its next-generation vehicles, the company said in a statement. But it didn't provide details about the value of the deal.
MDGo, Israel's national EMS service and tech startup, has developed a new technology that automatically notifies dispatchers of car accidents and calls for an ambulance. The vehicle with the technology automatically also reports the exact location as well as the specifics of driver and passenger injuries.
Using a sophisticated algorithm, MDGo's system determines the nature of an accident. It analyzes the speed and severity of the impact, the type of collision, the extent of driver and passenger injuries expected and whether the vehicle is rolled or not, the statement said.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS and its producer to join voting for Grammy Awards
-
2
(4th LD) 5 bodies confirmed as S. Korean victims of Hungary boat sinking
-
3
NCT 127's new album debuts at 11th on Billboard album chart
-
4
Moon observes S. Korea's first hydrogen-fueled city bus
-
5
Unionized workers kick off nationwide strike on top of tower cranes
-
1
(4th LD) 5 bodies confirmed as S. Korean victims of Hungary boat sinking
-
2
(LEAD) Moon, Pentagon chief discuss alliance, N. Korea sanctions
-
3
(3rd LD) Allies to name separate Korean general to lead future command, relocate CFC to Pyeongtaek
-
4
Screening procedures 'not problematic' for online-only banks: chief regulator
-
5
Minister says Seoul doing utmost for resumption of U.S.-N. Korea talks
-
1
N. Korea denounces S. Korea's scaled-down military exercise
-
2
(LEAD) Moon embarks on Northern Europe tour with focus on peace, innovative growth
-
3
(LEAD) (U20 World Cup) S. Korea beat Senegal on penalties to reach semifinals
-
4
Seoul working hard to get Washington-Pyongyang summit back on track: minister
-
5
(News Focus) Third N.K.-U.S. summit is possible despite lack of progress on denuclearization: analysts