Actor Kim Soo-hyun set to return to show biz next month

All Headlines 10:29 June 10, 2019

SEOUL, June 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korean star actor Kim Soo-hyun will be discharged from the military next month and return to the entertainment industry, his management said Monday.

The 31-year old star, who enlisted in the military in October 2017, will complete his 20-month mandatory service on July 1, according to his agency, KeyEast.

The company said Kim has already signed a contract to be the model for a beauty brand.

He is now looking into a number of drama and movie offers before returning to show business.

Making his debut in 2007, Kim gained fame in Korea and Asian countries for his roles in smash-hit TV series including "Moon Embracing the Sun" (2012) and "My Love from the Star" (2013), as well was in films like "The Thieves" (2012).

Provided by Cove Pictures, this image shows actor Kim Soo-hyun. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

