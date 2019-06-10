The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All Headlines 11:01 June 10, 2019
SEOUL, June 10 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 1.75 1.75
1-M 1.75 1.75
2-M 1.76 1.76
3-M 1.76 1.76
6-M 1.76 1.77
12-M 1.76 1.77
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
BTS and its producer to join voting for Grammy Awards
-
2
(4th LD) 5 bodies confirmed as S. Korean victims of Hungary boat sinking
-
3
NCT 127's new album debuts at 11th on Billboard album chart
-
4
Moon observes S. Korea's first hydrogen-fueled city bus
-
5
Unionized workers kick off nationwide strike on top of tower cranes
Most Saved
-
1
(4th LD) 5 bodies confirmed as S. Korean victims of Hungary boat sinking
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korean, U.S. defense chiefs hold talks over N.K. nuclear, alliance issues
-
3
(LEAD) Moon, Pentagon chief discuss alliance, N. Korea sanctions
-
4
(3rd LD) Allies to name separate Korean general to lead future command, relocate CFC to Pyeongtaek
-
5
Screening procedures 'not problematic' for online-only banks: chief regulator
-
1
N. Korea denounces S. Korea's scaled-down military exercise
-
2
(LEAD) Moon embarks on Northern Europe tour with focus on peace, innovative growth
-
3
(LEAD) (U20 World Cup) S. Korea beat Senegal on penalties to reach semifinals
-
4
Seoul working hard to get Washington-Pyongyang summit back on track: minister
-
5
(News Focus) Third N.K.-U.S. summit is possible despite lack of progress on denuclearization: analysts