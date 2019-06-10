Go to Contents Go to Navigation

CJ joins hands with AEG to build K-pop arena in S. Korea

11:25 June 10, 2019

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, June 10 (Yonhap) – The entertainment arm of food and entertainment conglomerate CJ Group said Monday that it has joined hands with the global entertainment firm Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG) to build an arena in Goyang, just northwest of Seoul.

The 20,000-seat arena will be located inside of the complex dubbed CJ LiveCity that also houses a K-pop themed entertainment district and waterfront park, according to its affiliate CJ LiveCity Corp.

The state-of-the-art arena will serve as the country's leading live performance venue for K-pop stars, international artists and sports events, the company said.

CJ LiveCity said the arena will combine CJ's expertise in cultural contents with AEG's venue management, and is expected to bring in than 20 million visitors annually.

"This collaboration combines CJ's long-standing cultural business capabilities with AEG's venue development and operations expertise and its global live touring and promotions capacity," CJ LiveCity said in a press release.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, AEG is the world's leading sports and live entertainment company. It also owns and has developed renowned venues and entertainment districts, such as Staples Center and L.A. Live.

This photo, provided by CJ LiveCity Corp. on June 10, 2019, shows the state-of-the-art arena to be built in Goyang, just northwest of Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

