S. Korean stocks up late Monday morning

All Headlines 11:26 June 10, 2019

SEOUL, June 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded higher Monday morning on the back of gains in tech and autos.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 12.66 points, or 0.61 percent, to 2,084.99 as of 11:20 a.m.

Most large-cap shares on the Seoul bourse traded in positive terrain.

Market kingpin Samsung Electronics was up 0.45 percent and SK hynix, a major chipmaker, gained 1.53 percent. Hyundai Motor added 0.71 percent and its sister company Kia Motors rose 3.4 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,183.4 against the U.S. dollar, down 2 won from the previous session's close.

