S. Korea gearing up for final test before World Cup qualifiers

Bento has faced some backlash for not giving young faces a chance to play. Fans have been clamoring for midfielders Lee Seung-woo and Paik Seung-ho to get some action in these friendlies. They believe Lee and Paik, two FC Barcelona youth products, should be given an opportunity to prove themselves now because Bento likely won't rely on untested players during World Cup qualifiers with far more at stake. Lee has 10 caps, but just four under Bento, while Paik has yet to make an appearance for the senior team.

