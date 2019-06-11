Host S. Korea to send largest-ever delegation to swimming world championships

Gwangju's organizers said that as of last Wednesday, 5,600 athletes and officials from 196 countries had registered. The deadline is Wednesday, and with more countries expected to register, the competition is anticipated to be the largest world championships ever. The previous event in Budapest, Hungary, had 177 countries, and the 2015 competition in Kazan, Russia, had athletes from 184 nations, according to Gwangju's organizers.