Kang Daniel gears up for return to show biz with new talent agency
SEOUL, June 10 (Yonhap) -- Kang Daniel, a member of the disbanded boy band Wanna One, is expected to finally return to the K-pop scene as a solo artist with the establishment of a management agency for himself.
His aides said Monday the singer has recently established Konnect Entertainment, a one-person company, in Seoul to launch his solo career.
The move came a month after a local court accepted his request to suspend the efficacy of his exclusive management contract with LM Entertainment.
Having finished as the front runner in the second season of the high-profile idol competition TV program "Produce 101," he debuted in the 11-member boy band Wanna One, formed through the TV show.
The 23-year-old has claimed that the agency sold the legal rights to market his show business career to a third party behind his back.
The ruling by the Seoul Central District Court cleared him of a legal hindrance in pursuing his career outside of LM.
Talking to his fans on Instagram Live on Sunday, Kang thanked his waiting fans and talked about his ongoing music producing project, heralding his imminent return to the K-pop scene.
Some 150,000 fans connected to the live video simultaneously.
Kang decided to establish a management agency rather than to join an existing one, due partly to his wish to resume his career speedily and secure an agency that could support his career over the long term, according to Konnect.
The agency also said it will soon fix the date of Kang's return.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS and its producer to join voting for Grammy Awards
-
2
(4th LD) 5 bodies confirmed as S. Korean victims of Hungary boat sinking
-
3
NCT 127's new album debuts at 11th on Billboard album chart
-
4
Actor Kim Soo-hyun set to return to show biz next month
-
5
Moon observes S. Korea's first hydrogen-fueled city bus
-
1
(4th LD) 5 bodies confirmed as S. Korean victims of Hungary boat sinking
-
2
(LEAD) Moon, Pentagon chief discuss alliance, N. Korea sanctions
-
3
Minister says Seoul doing utmost for resumption of U.S.-N. Korea talks
-
4
(LEAD) Unionized workers kick off nationwide strike on top of tower cranes
-
5
S. Korea to support job seekers from low-income families
-
1
(LEAD) Moon embarks on Northern Europe tour with focus on peace, innovative growth
-
2
Seoul working hard to get Washington-Pyongyang summit back on track: minister
-
3
N. Korea denounces S. Korea's scaled-down military exercise
-
4
S. Korea, Finland to hold summit on peace, startups
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea, Britain agree on post-Brexit FTA