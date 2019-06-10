Voice phishing is main reason for ID number change: commission
SEOUL, June 10 (Yonhap) -- Voice phishing has turned out to be the biggest reason that people change their resident registration numbers, a government commission in charge of the matter said Monday.
According to the Interior Ministry's Resident Registration Number Change Commission, 955 of the total 1,582 applicants have been allowed to change their national ID numbers since the government introduced the measure in May, 2017, to prevent possible damages accruing from ID number leakage.
Of the reasons for ID number change applications, voice phishing came first with 298 cases (31.2 percent), trailed by identity theft with 266 (27.9 percent), bodily harm or blackmail with 105 (11 percent), sexual violence with 37 (3.9 percent) and others with 46 (4.8 percent), the commission said.
By sex, 319 males and 636 females changed their numbers.
The commission plans to curtail the legal process for such applications from the current six months to three.
(END)
